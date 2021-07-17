Dennis Mcgonigle Sells 17,500 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $1,113,350.00.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $1,155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

