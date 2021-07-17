Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWVYF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock remained flat at $$48.10 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $48.10.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.