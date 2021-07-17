Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €92.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.80 ($92.71).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €67.01 ($78.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion and a PE ratio of -271.30. Basf has a 52 week low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a 50-day moving average of €67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

