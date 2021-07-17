Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

