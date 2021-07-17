Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $62.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.33. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

