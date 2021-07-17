Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Buy

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Accor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. Accor has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for companies and travels agencies through Gekko solutions.

