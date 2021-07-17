DeXe Market Capitalization Tops $11.74 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. DeXe has a total market cap of $11.74 million and $14.00 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00011252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.53 or 0.00816114 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,307,756 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

