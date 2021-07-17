DEXTools Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $131,052.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00048645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.35 or 0.00803311 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,331,373 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

