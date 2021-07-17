Dfyn Network (DFYN) Hits Market Cap of $28.58 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00005220 BTC on popular exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $28.58 million and $3.38 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00144256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,745.48 or 1.00308736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,301,054 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

