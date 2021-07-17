Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 319.80 ($4.18). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 306 ($4.00), with a volume of 23,926 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIA. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 311.22. The company has a market capitalization of £99.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

