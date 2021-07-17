Dimecoin (DIME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $137.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00102045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

