Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 1,378 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemed were worth $59,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chemed by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $472.03 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.02.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.