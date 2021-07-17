Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 193,771 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,307,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 193,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Green Plains worth $62,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Green Plains by 114.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Green Plains stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

