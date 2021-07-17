Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,002 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,068,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.04% of Univest Financial worth $59,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVSP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,846,000 after acquiring an additional 199,843 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 103.8% during the first quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 127,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 36,482 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.