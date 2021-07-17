Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $61,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 52,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

HR opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.