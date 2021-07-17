Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,673 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.79% of Safety Insurance Group worth $60,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFT stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.43.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $249,420.00. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

