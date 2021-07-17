Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DIISY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38.

DIISY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

