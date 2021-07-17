Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.91 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $13.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Discovery stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. 6,284,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,760,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

In other Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.