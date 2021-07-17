Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $103,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.