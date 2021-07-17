DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

DNBBY opened at $20.59 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

