DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $298.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

