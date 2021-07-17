DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.
Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $298.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthedge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 1,895.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in DocuSign by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
