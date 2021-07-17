Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00381639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,467,143,376 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.