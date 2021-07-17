Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) COO Kenneth D. Knight Sells 14,874 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.56. 285,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,549. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

