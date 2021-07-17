Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $444.44.

DPZ opened at $482.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $448.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $491.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

