Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

