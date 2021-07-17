DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. DPRating has a total market capitalization of $877,130.20 and approximately $96,241.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 77.9% against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00048384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.68 or 0.00791092 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (CRYPTO:RATING) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

