Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st. HSBC raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Dr. Martens stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

