Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRQ. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $998.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. Equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after purchasing an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 128,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 103,988 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

