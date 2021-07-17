Drops Ownership Power Price Tops $0.35 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001111 BTC on major exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $414,486.65 and approximately $3,994.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

