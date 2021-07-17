Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$7.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

