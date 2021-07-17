Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$7.76 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.14.
Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.