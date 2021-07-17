E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.59. E-Home Household Service shares last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 1,276 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86.

E-Home Household Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:EJH)

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.