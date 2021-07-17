EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.20.

EGP opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

