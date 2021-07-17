Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $2,235,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,549 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. 5,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,202. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

