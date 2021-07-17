Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,262. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
