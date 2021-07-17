ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.42.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.73. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

