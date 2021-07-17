Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NCLH opened at $23.14 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

