Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.99. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.08.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.