Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 199 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

