Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 5,500 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 141.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 193.7% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,943,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 146,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 249,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

