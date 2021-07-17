Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 38,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 159,120 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 327,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $58.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

