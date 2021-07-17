Edmond Eger Sells 2,180 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20.
NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $149.64.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
