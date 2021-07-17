Edmond Eger Sells 2,180 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

