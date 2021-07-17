EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Societe Generale currently has $21.90 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDRVF. assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.90.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.10.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

