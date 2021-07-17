Einsteinium One Day Volume Reaches $100,190.00 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $6.37 million and approximately $100,190.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00380606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,847,970 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

