Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 103,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.56. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.