Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Electricité de France stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 7,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Electricité de France’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Electricité de France Company Profile

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

