electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Update

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the June 15th total of 690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 890,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.16. electroCore has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 83.12% and a negative net margin of 527.89%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $199,688 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in electroCore by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in electroCore by 188.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 84,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

