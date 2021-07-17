Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of Electromed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electromed in the first quarter worth $527,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 136,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 44,911 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

