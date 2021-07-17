Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Major Shareholder Donald J. Steinberg Sells 45,250 Shares

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) major shareholder Donald J. Steinberg sold 45,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $28,055.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of EMED remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 182,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07. Electromedical Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.