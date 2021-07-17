Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

EMNSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04. Elementis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.14.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

