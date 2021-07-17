Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Down 72.2% in June

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the June 15th total of 680,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,431. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $34,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.